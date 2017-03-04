Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il nuovo videoclip dei GONE IS GONE
, realizzato per la canzone "Echolocation
". La clip è stata prodotta e diretta dalla Newmerica Media
e filmata presso i Silver Scream FX Lab Studios
.
The video is inspired by Gibsonton, Florida, the famous wintering and retirement home of traveling sideshow carnies. That's the backdrop for this cautionary tale about two punks out on an adventure ride. Through a series of events, the mischievous energy they exert returns full circle, eventually leading to their own demise.
Il brano è la title-track dell'album di debutto della band, pubblicato a inizio anno.