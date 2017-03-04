Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Tyketto, i dettagli del live album "Live From Milan 2017"

Immagine Il prossimo 13 ottobre i TYKETTO pubblicheranno un nuovo live album, intitolato "Live From Milan 2017", in formato CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinile e digitale su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

Il disco è stato registrato durante l'esibizione della band allo scorso Frontiers Rock Festival IV, durante il quale il gruppo ha suonato per intero l'album "Don't Come Easy".

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

CD
01. Introduction
02. Sail Away
03. Strip Me Down
04. Nothing But Love
05. Walk On Fire
06. Lay Your Body Down
07. Standing Alone
08. Seasons
09. Burning Down Inside
10. Wings
11. Forever Young
12. Rescue Me
13. Reach

DVD/Blu-ray:
01. Introduction
02. Sail Away
03. Strip Me Down
04. Nothing But Love
05. Walk On Fire
06. Lay Your Body Down
07. Standing Alone
08. Seasons
09. Burning Down Inside
10. Wings
11. Forever Young
12. Rescue Me
13. Dig In Deep
14. Reach





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 02 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
