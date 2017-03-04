Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ufo, i dettagli dell'album di cover "The Salentino Cuts"

Immagine Gli inglesi UFO pubblicheranno il loro primo album di cover della carriera, intitolato "The Salentino Cuts", il prossimo 29 settembre.

Il disco include alcuni brani inaspettati come "River Of Deceit" dei MAD SEASONS, "Paper In Fire" di John Mellencamp e "Ain't No Sunshine" di Bill Withers, oltre a tributi a THE YARDBIRDS e ZZ TOP.
Making this covers record was a blast for me. I thoroughly enjoyed putting a little of my own spin on these tunes that I grew up with. I played ZZ TOP and Robin Trower songs about a gazzilion times onstage over the years. it was great to actually get to record some of my old faves.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Heartful Of Soul
02. Break On Through (To The Other Side)
03. River Of Deceit
04. The Pusher
05. Paper In Fire
06. Rock Candy
07. Mississippi Queen
08. Ain't No Sunshine
09. Honey-Bee
10. Too Rolling Stoned
11. Just Got Paid
12. It's My Life


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 01 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
