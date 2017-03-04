Gli inglesi ENTER SHIKARI
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "The Spark
" il prossimo 22 settembre.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Live Outside
", il cui videoclip è disponibile nel player di seguito, ed è stato prodotto da David Kosten
.
The spark is a new connection, a new beginning. It can be short and insignificant, but it can create something so significant. The spark is that light at the end of the tunnel - when everything seems to be falling apart, but you’re able to see some sort of path out of the dark.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. The Spark
02. The Sights
03. Live Outside
04. Take My Country Back
05. Airfield
06. Rabble Rouser
07. Shinrin-yoku
08. Undercover Agents
09. The Revolt Of The Atoms
10. An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (In Two Movements)
11. The Embers