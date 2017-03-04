Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Enter Shikari, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Spark"

Immagine Gli inglesi ENTER SHIKARI pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "The Spark" il prossimo 22 settembre.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Live Outside", il cui videoclip è disponibile nel player di seguito, ed è stato prodotto da David Kosten.
The spark is a new connection, a new beginning. It can be short and insignificant, but it can create something so significant. The spark is that light at the end of the tunnel - when everything seems to be falling apart, but you’re able to see some sort of path out of the dark.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. The Spark
02. The Sights
03. Live Outside
04. Take My Country Back
05. Airfield
06. Rabble Rouser
07. Shinrin-yoku
08. Undercover Agents
09. The Revolt Of The Atoms
10. An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (In Two Movements)
11. The Embers





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 01 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Big Round Steel Chain
24.99 € / Collana (acciaio inossidabile)
Copertina
Iron Maiden
Live after death
24.99 € / 2-LP (Picture, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Copertina
Bon Jovi
Cleveland 1984
25.99 € / 2-LP
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading