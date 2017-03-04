Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Otherwise, il nuovo album "Sleeping Lions" a settembre

Gli americani OTHERWISE pubblicheranno il loro terzo album "Sleeping Lions" il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Century Media.
We named the album 'Sleeping Lions' because that's what we feel like - we've been hibernating in our neon desert cave, licking our wounds and regaining our strength for the hunt. Now we're back on the prowl again, and our eyes are wide open. The album title absolutely references a bigger awareness of who we are and what we're capable of. The last thing you ever want to do is wake sleeping lions.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i primi due estratti dal disco, i brani "Angry Heart" e "Close To The Gods".








Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 01 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Bolt Thrower
Realm of chaos
14.99 € / CD & DVD
Copertina
Mantus
Wölfe
16.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
01 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading