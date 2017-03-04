Gli americani OTHERWISE
pubblicheranno il loro terzo album "Sleeping Lions
" il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Century Media
.
We named the album 'Sleeping Lions' because that's what we feel like - we've been hibernating in our neon desert cave, licking our wounds and regaining our strength for the hunt. Now we're back on the prowl again, and our eyes are wide open. The album title absolutely references a bigger awareness of who we are and what we're capable of. The last thing you ever want to do is wake sleeping lions.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i primi due estratti dal disco, i brani "Angry Heart
" e "Close To The Gods
".