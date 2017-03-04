Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Black Country Communion, i dettagli del nuovo album "BCCIV"

Immagine I BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION pubblicheranno il loro quarto album "BCCIV" il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Mascot Records.

Il successore di "Afterglow" del 2013 è stato prodotto come i precedenti da Kevin Shirley.
I just felt the time was right for BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION to go back into the studio and write and record a new album. When I contacted Glenn, Derek and Jason, they immediately agreed to give it shot. The timing was right.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Cave Studios di Los Angeles nel dicembre 2016 e mixato presso i Cave Studios di Sydney nel marzo 2017. Tutte le canzoni sono state scritte da Glenn Hughes e Joe Bonamassa.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Collide (4:07)
02. Over My Head (4:06)
03. The Last Song For My Resting Place (7:57)
04. Sway (5:24)
05. The Cove (7:11)
06. The Crow (6:00)
07. Wanderlust (8:18)
08. Love Remains (4:53)
09. Awake (4:42)
10. When The Morning Comes (7:56)
11. With You I Go (bonus track on vinyl edition only)

Il primo singolo estratto sarà il brano "Collide".


