I BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION
pubblicheranno il loro quarto album "BCCIV
" il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Mascot Records
.
Il successore di "Afterglow
" del 2013 è stato prodotto come i precedenti da Kevin Shirley
.
I just felt the time was right for BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION to go back into the studio and write and record a new album. When I contacted Glenn, Derek and Jason, they immediately agreed to give it shot. The timing was right.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Cave Studios
di Los Angeles nel dicembre 2016 e mixato presso i Cave Studios
di Sydney nel marzo 2017. Tutte le canzoni sono state scritte da Glenn Hughes
e Joe Bonamassa
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Collide (4:07)
02. Over My Head (4:06)
03. The Last Song For My Resting Place (7:57)
04. Sway (5:24)
05. The Cove (7:11)
06. The Crow (6:00)
07. Wanderlust (8:18)
08. Love Remains (4:53)
09. Awake (4:42)
10. When The Morning Comes (7:56)
11. With You I Go (bonus track on vinyl edition only)
Il primo singolo estratto sarà il brano "Collide
".