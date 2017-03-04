Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

36 Crazyfists, i dettagli del nuovo album "Lanterns"

Immagine I 36 CRAZYFISTS pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Lanterns" il prossimo 29 settembre su etichetta Spinefarm Records.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Death Eater", ascoltabile a questo indirizzo.
It's a reflection of self and the dwellings of rock bottom, discovering the tools to dig yourself out, and refusing to let yourself free fall into the abyss of hopelessness. Love, forgive, and never give in. In fact, 'Lanterns' is about the fight within us all... forever refusing to sink.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Death Eater
02. Wars To Walk Away From
03. Better To Burn
04. Damaged Under Sun
05. Sea And Smoke
06. Where Revenge Ends
07. Sleepsick
08. Bandage For Promise
09. Laying Hands
10. Below The Graves
11. Old Gold
12. Dark Corners


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 31 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
