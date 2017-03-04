Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sweet & Lynch, i dettagli del nuovo album "Unified"

Immagine Il nuovo album degli SWEET & LYNCH, la band del cantante degli STRYPER Michael Sweet e del chitarrista George Lynch, si intitolerà "Unified" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

Il secondo album della band è anticipato dal singolo "Promised Land", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.
George and I couldn't be more excited about this album! We've worked very hard to bring you the best of both worlds — a throwback of the chart-topping STRYPER/DOKKEN days yet with a modern production that fits right in with anything out there now in the rock world today.

We couldn't be more proud than to be working with Brian Tichy and James LoMenzo again as they are the best rhythm section you'll ever hear.

If you liked SWEET & LYNCH I, you're going to love 'Unified'.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Promised Land
02. Walk
03. Afterlife
04. Make Your Mark
05. Tried & True
06. Unified
07. Find Your Way
08. Heart Of Fire
09. Bridge Of Broken Lies
10. Better Man
11. Live To Die





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 31 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
