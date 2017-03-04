La cantante delle VIXEN Janet Gardner
pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto solista omonimo il prossimo 18 agosto su etichetta Pavement Entertainment
ed Eternal Sound Records
.
Tutti i brani che compongono il disco sono stati scritti, registrati e prodotti dalla stessa Gardner e dal marito Justin James
.
This is a very diverse collection of music. Justin and I combined forces with hard rock influences from the last four decades. If you like the seventies, the song 'The Good Or The Bye' is the song for you. If you like the eighties, 'If You Want Me', 'Candle' and 'Hippycrite' are for you. If you like the nineties, you might dig 'Your Problem Now' and 'The Grind', but they all have a common thread that is simply our sound together.
Every creative relationship is different. Justin and I are married, so we obviously have tons of trust in one another. No one has any expectations of us, so we have a lot of freedom to do whatever we want. With VIXEN, we have an established musical style, so there is always that 'Is this right for VIXEN?' question looming over the writing process, but we have known each other for years, so it's very comfortable to present ideas.
Ecco la tracklist di "Janet Gardner
":01. Rat Hole
02. Hippycrite
03. If You Want Me
04. Candle
05. Your Problem Now
06. Let It Be Over
07. Lost
08. The Grind
09. Best Friend
10. The Good Or The Bye