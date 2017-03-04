Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rage – presentano il nuovo video dell’album da ieri nei negozi!

Immagine La creatività e la produttività del trio heavy metal tedesco sembrano non avere limiti! Dopo appena quattordici mesi dalla pubblicazione di “The Devil Strikes Again”, i RAGE pubblicano il loro ventitreesimo album in studio “Seasons Of The Black”!

Per festeggiare l’uscita i RAGE svelano il videoclip della titletrack 'Seasons Of The Black'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttmdaGxsHWk&feature=youtu.be

“Seasons Of The Black” è stato registrato a febbraio e marzo ai Megafon Studios di Burscheid, Germania e ai Soundchaser Studios di Zandhoven, Belgio. Della produzione si sono occupati i RAGE stessi, mentre Dan Swanö (MARDUK, OPETH, KATATONIA) ha curato mixaggio e masterizzazione agli Unisound Studios di Grefrath, Germania.

La tracklist del disco è la seguente
CD:
01. Season Of The Black
02. Serpents In Disguise
03. Blackened Karma
04. Time Will Tell
05. Septic Bite
06. Walk Among The Dead
07. All We Know Is Not
08. The Tragedy Of Man – Gaia
09. The Tragedy Of Man – Justify
10. The Tragedy Of Man – Bloodshed In Paradise
11. The Tragedy Of Man – Farewell

“Avenger Revisited” (Bonus CD)
01. Adoration
02. Southcross Union
03. Assorted By Satan
04. Faster Than Hell
05. Sword Made Of Steel
06. Down To The Bone

Il disco è acquistabile in formato fisico (http://nblast.de/RageSeasonsBlackNB) o digitale (http://nblast.de/RageDigital).

I RAGE saranno in concerto con i FIREWIND il 6 gennaio 2018 al Legend Club di Milano.

Pubblicata il: 29 luglio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Sergio 'Ermo' Rapetti
