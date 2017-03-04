La creatività e la produttività del trio heavy metal tedesco sembrano non avere limiti! Dopo appena quattordici mesi dalla pubblicazione di “The Devil Strikes Again”, ipubblicano il loro ventitreesimo album in studio “”!Per festeggiare l’uscita i RAGE svelano il videoclip della titletrack 'Seasons Of The Black'.“Seasons Of The Black” è stato registrato a febbraio e marzo ai Megafon Studios di Burscheid, Germania e ai Soundchaser Studios di Zandhoven, Belgio. Della produzione si sono occupati i RAGE stessi, mentre Dan Swanö (MARDUK, OPETH, KATATONIA) ha curato mixaggio e masterizzazione agli Unisound Studios di Grefrath, Germania.La tracklist del disco è la seguenteCD:01. Season Of The Black02. Serpents In Disguise03. Blackened Karma04. Time Will Tell05. Septic Bite06. Walk Among The Dead07. All We Know Is Not08. The Tragedy Of Man – Gaia09. The Tragedy Of Man – Justify10. The Tragedy Of Man – Bloodshed In Paradise11. The Tragedy Of Man – Farewell“Avenger Revisited” (Bonus CD)01. Adoration02. Southcross Union03. Assorted By Satan04. Faster Than Hell05. Sword Made Of Steel06. Down To The BoneIl disco è acquistabile in formato fisico (http://nblast.de/RageSeasonsBlackNB) o digitale (http://nblast.de/RageDigital).I RAGE saranno in concerto con i FIREWIND il 6 gennaio 2018 al Legend Club di Milano.