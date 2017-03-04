Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wintersun, rilasciato il lyric video di "Awaken from the dark slumber (Spring)"


Immagine


Freschi di pubblicazione via Nuclear Blast del loro terzo album "The Forest Seasons" (qui la nostra recensione), i Wintersun hanno pubblicato online il lyric video ufficiale della prima traccia del disco "Awaken from the dark slumber (Spring)" che potete vedere nel player sottostante:



Tracklist ed artwork della relase di seguito:

01. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) – Part I The Dark Slumber – Part II The Awakening
02. The Forest That Weeps (Summer)
03. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) – Part I Haunting Darkness – Part II The Call of the Dark Dream – Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe – Part IV Death
04. Loneliness (Winter)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 24 luglio 2017
