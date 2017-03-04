Freschi di pubblicazione via Nuclear Blast
del loro terzo album "The Forest Seasons"
(qui
la nostra recensione), i Wintersun
hanno pubblicato online il lyric video ufficiale della prima traccia del disco "Awaken from the dark slumber (Spring)"
che potete vedere nel player sottostante:
Tracklist ed artwork della relase di seguito:01. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring) – Part I The Dark Slumber – Part II The Awakening
02. The Forest That Weeps (Summer)
03. Eternal Darkness (Autumn) – Part I Haunting Darkness – Part II The Call of the Dark Dream – Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe – Part IV Death
04. Loneliness (Winter)