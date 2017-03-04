Il nuovo album dei THE QUIREBOYS
si intitolerà "White Trash Blues
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 settembre su etichetta Off Yer Rocka
.
L'opera è una raccolta di rivisitazioni di classici blues, tra cui canzoni di Muddy Waters
, John Lee Hooker
, Chuck Berry
e Billy Boy Arnold
, e vanta la collaborazione di Lee Vernon
dei PEARL HANDLED REVOLVER
all'armonica. Eccone la tracklist:01. Cross Eyed Cat
02. Boom Boom
03. I Wish You Would
04. Take Out Some Insurance
05. Going Down
06. Help Me
07. Shame Shame Shame
08. I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
09. Leaving Trunk
10. I’m a King Bee
11. Walking The Dog
12. Little Queenie
Il disco sarà anticipato dall'EP "Leaving Trunk
" il prossimo 1 agosto, la cui tracklist è la seguente:01. Leaving Trunk
02. Champagne And Reefer
03. Rollin And Tumblin