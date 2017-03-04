Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Quireboys, i dettagli del nuovo album "White Trash Blues"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei THE QUIREBOYS si intitolerà "White Trash Blues" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 settembre su etichetta Off Yer Rocka.

L'opera è una raccolta di rivisitazioni di classici blues, tra cui canzoni di Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Chuck Berry e Billy Boy Arnold, e vanta la collaborazione di Lee Vernon dei PEARL HANDLED REVOLVER all'armonica. Eccone la tracklist:

01. Cross Eyed Cat
02. Boom Boom
03. I Wish You Would
04. Take Out Some Insurance
05. Going Down
06. Help Me
07. Shame Shame Shame
08. I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
09. Leaving Trunk
10. I’m a King Bee
11. Walking The Dog
12. Little Queenie

Il disco sarà anticipato dall'EP "Leaving Trunk" il prossimo 1 agosto, la cui tracklist è la seguente:

01. Leaving Trunk
02. Champagne And Reefer
03. Rollin And Tumblin


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 21 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
