Deep Purple, pubblicato l'extended video di "Johnny's Band"


Immagine

I leggendar Deep Purple hanno pubblicato online il video esteso della canzone "Johnny's Band", brano contenuto nel loro ultimo full length "InFinite" edito da earMusic ad inizio 2017:



Tale pezzo verrà pubblicato anche come singolo il prossimo 4 agosto.
Tracklist ed artwork di seguito:

01. Johnny’s Band (Album Version)
02. In & Out Jam (Rehearsal Recording By Roger Glover)
03. Strange Kind Of Woman (Previously Unreleased Live Version)
04. The Mule (Previously Unreleased Live Version)
05. Hell To Pay (Previously Unreleased Live Version)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 21 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
