I leggendar Deep Purple
hanno pubblicato online il video esteso della canzone "Johnny's Band"
, brano contenuto nel loro ultimo full length "InFinite"
edito da earMusic
ad inizio 2017:
Tale pezzo verrà pubblicato anche come singolo il prossimo 4 agosto.
Tracklist ed artwork di seguito:
01. Johnny’s Band (Album Version)
02. In & Out Jam (Rehearsal Recording By Roger Glover)
03. Strange Kind Of Woman (Previously Unreleased Live Version)
04. The Mule (Previously Unreleased Live Version)
05. Hell To Pay (Previously Unreleased Live Version)