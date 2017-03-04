Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Voivod, annunciate quattro date in Italia

Immagine Ecco le date del prossimo tour europeo dei VOIVOD, che inizierà con quattro tappe in Italia. La band canadese sarà supportata dagli EARTH SHIP.

27.09.2017 Bologna (Italy) – Locomotiv Club
28.09.2017 Roma (Italy) – Traffic Club (Italy)
29.09.2017 Giavera del Montello (Italy) – Benicio Live Gigs
30.09.2017 Mezzago (Italy) – Bloom
02.10.2017 Pula (Croatia) – Club Uljanik
03.10.2017 Zagreb (Croatia) – Industrial Bar
04.10.2017 Budapest (Hungary) – Dürer Kert
05.10.2017 Belgrade (Serbia) – Dom Omladine
06.10.2017 Brasov (Romania) – Club Rockstadt
07.10.2017 Cluj-Napoca (Romania) – Flying Circus
08.10.2017 Kosice (Slovakia) – Collosseum
09.10.2017 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Barrak Music Club
10.10.2017 Wroclaw (Poland) – Stara Piwnica
11.10.2017 Lodz (Poland) – Dom
13.10.2017 Göteborg (Sweden) – Truckstop Alaska
14.10.2017 Stockholm (Sweden) – Kraken + The Lurking Fear
15.10.2017 Copenhagen (Denmark) – Stengade
17.10.2017 Deventer (The Netherlands) – Burgerweeshuis
20.10.2017 Aarburg (Switzerland) – Musigburg
21.10.2017 Landshut (Germany) – Alte Kaserne


Pubblicata il: 20 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
