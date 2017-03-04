Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ensiferum, ascolta il primo singolo tratto dal nuovo album Two Paths

Il 15 settembre gli Ensiferum pubblicheranno per Metal Blade Records il loro nuovo album “Two Paths”

Immagine


L'album è stato prodotto da Anssi Kippo.

Di seguito è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo “For Those About to Fight for Metal“



01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About to Fight for Metal
03. Way of the Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King of Storms
06. Feast with Valkyries
07. Don’t You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail to the Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead
13. Don’t You Say

Immagine

Photo credit: Fabio DeCarlo - All Rights Reserved © Metal.it

Pubblicata il: 19 luglio 2017
Fonte: http://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
