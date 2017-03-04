Il 15 settembre gli Ensiferum
pubblicheranno per Metal Blade Records
il loro nuovo album “Two Paths”
L'album è stato prodotto da Anssi Kippo
.
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo “For Those About to Fight for Metal“
01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About to Fight for Metal
03. Way of the Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King of Storms
06. Feast with Valkyries
07. Don’t You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail to the Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead
13. Don't You Say