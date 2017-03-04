I TERROR UNIVERSAL
sono la "horror metal" band guidata dai membri degli ILL NIÑO Dave Chavarri
e Ahrue Luster
, freschi di firma con l'etichetta Minus Head Records
che ne pubblicherà l'album di debutto "Make Them Bleed
" il prossimo 13 ottobre.
It is both an honor and a pleasure to sign with Minus Head Records. Label owner and CEO Brad Hardie has a strong passion for heavy metal and understands the elements needed to break a band like TERROR UNIVERSAL in the marketplace. It is very seldom in this industry that a label cares that much about their bands. We are ready, and we are here to dominate.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Welcome To Hell
02. Passage Of Pain
03. Dig You A Hole
04. Dead On Arrival
05. Through The Mirrors
06. Your Time Has Come
07. Make Them Bleed
08. Into Darkness
09. Spines
10. Piece By Piece
La band è così composta:Vocals: Plague
Drums: Massacre
Guitars: Thrax
Bass: Diabolus