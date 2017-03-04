Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Fallujah, si separano dal cantante

I FALLUJAH hanno annunciato la separazione dal cantante Alex Hofmann subito dopo il concerto del prossimo 20 luglio al Bay Area Death Fest di San Francisco. Lo split avviene in termini amichevoli.

Le prossime date della band in Europa e Nord America restano confermate e vedranno la collaborazione di un cantante ospite non ancora confermato. Alla fine del tour sarà avviata la ricerca di un sostituto e la scrittura di un nuovo album.
A decade-long journey has just ended for one of our founding members, and now he begins a new path separate from our own. His dedication and creativity have been a vital part of FALLUJAH for the last ten years, but we respect his decision and support him wholeheartedly.

The 'Dreamless' touring cycle has been our longest and most challenging yet; taking us across the planet with bands we respect and admire while molding this band into a brotherhood. These experiences have brought us together and proven that this is what we are meant for. Alex's departure will bring a new period of growth and we intend to come out of it with something groundbreaking for our fans.

We will have a special guest taking over vocals for our festival run in Europe as well as our North American tour with DECAPITATED and THY ART IS MURDER. When we return to California, we will continue writing our new album and begin our search for a new vocalist. We invite all of our local friends and fans to join us in sending Alex off at Bay Area Death Fest; his last show, but a new beginning for us in FALLUJAH.



Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 17 luglio 2017 alle 16:58

nuoo...

Leggi la discussione completa

