Threshold, i dettagli del nuovo album "Legends Of The Shires"

Immagine Gli inglesi THRESHOLD pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Legends Of The Shires" il prossimo 8 settembre su etichetta Nuclear Blast.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Lost In Translation", ascoltabile nel player di seguito in formato lyric video.
We've made a monster of an album so we thought we should release a monster of a single! This epic really showcases the many sides of our sound and is a great prelude to our album release.
L'opera è un doppio album e segna il ritorno al microfono del cantante Glynn Morgan. L'artwork è stato creato dalla russa Elena Dudina.

Ecco la tracklist:

CD1
The Shire (Part 1)
Small Dark Lines
The Man Who Saw Through Time
Trust The Process
Stars And Satellites
On The Edge
CD2
The Shire (Part 2)
Snowblind
Subliminal Freeways
State Of Independence
Superior Machine
The Shire (Part 3)
Lost In Translation
Swallowed





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 14 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
