Comeback Kid, il videoclip di "Somewhere, Somehow"

Immagine I canadesi COMEBACK KID hanno pubblicato il videoclip di "Somewhere, Somehow", una nuova canzone tratta dal loro prossimo album "Outsider".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 8 settembre su etichetta Nuclear Blast con la seguente tracklist:

Outsider
Surrender Control
Absolute (feat. Devin Townsend)
Hell Of A Scene
Somewhere, Somehow
Consumed The Vision (feat. Chris Cresswell)
I’ll Be That
Outrage (Fresh Face, Stale Cause)
Blindspot
Livid, I’m Prime
Recover
Throw That Stone
Moment In Time (feat. Northcote)





Pubblicata il: 12 luglio 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
