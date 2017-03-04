I canadesi COMEBACK KID
hanno pubblicato il videoclip di "Somewhere, Somehow
", una nuova canzone tratta dal loro prossimo album "Outsider
".
Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 8 settembre su etichetta Nuclear Blast
con la seguente tracklist:Outsider
Surrender Control
Absolute (feat. Devin Townsend)
Hell Of A Scene
Somewhere, Somehow
Consumed The Vision (feat. Chris Cresswell)
I’ll Be That
Outrage (Fresh Face, Stale Cause)
Blindspot
Livid, I’m Prime
Recover
Throw That Stone
Moment In Time (feat. Northcote)