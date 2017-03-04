Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Nervosa, una data in Italia da headliner

Immagine Crown Metal Booking Agency e The One Live Club Presentano:

GIOVEDI 24 AGOSTO
NERVOSA + GUESTS
WORLD IN AGONY TOUR 2017 - EUROPE


Tornano in Italia da headliner per un unica e imperdibile data il trio brasiliano thrash metal NERVOSA. La band recentemente è stata in Italia come supporto per i DESTRUCTION. La band si esibirà al The One Live Club di Cassano d'Adda (MILANO) per uno show esplosivo! Saranno presenti 4 band d’apertura:

Ira
Mechanical God Creation
Reapter
Rise of Tyrants

Orari: TBA
POSTO UNICO Intero: € 15,00


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 11 luglio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
