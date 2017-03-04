Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Prong, online il lyiric video di “Divide And Conquer”

I Prong hanno pubblicato il lyric video di “Divide And Conquer”, brano contenuto nell’ultimo album "Zero Days" in uscita il prossimo 28 luglio via Steamhammer/SPV.
Di seguito il video e le tracklist dei formati dell’album.



CD digipak:

01. However It May End (3:36)
02. Zero Days (3:35)
03. Off The Grid (3:18)
04. Divide And Conquer (3:16)
05. Forced Into Tolerance (3:16)
06. Interbeing (3:50)
07. Blood Out Of Stone (4:12)
08. Operation Of The Moral Law (3:30)
09. The Whispers (3:19)
10. Self Righteous Indignation (4:13)
11. Rulers Of The Collective (3:01)
12. Compulsive Future Projection (3:10)
13. Wasting Of The Dawn (4:39)
14. Reasons To Be Fearful (3:31) (bonus track)

2LP:

Side 1
01. However It May End
02. Zero Days
03. Off The Grid

Side 2
01. Divide And Conquer
02. Forced Into Tolerance
03. Interbeing

Side 3
01. Blood Out Of Stone
02. Operation Of The Moral Law
03. The Whispers

Side 4
01. Self Righteous Indignation
02. Rulers Of The Collective
03. Compulsive Future Projection
04. Wasting Of The Dawn

