I Prong
hanno pubblicato il lyric video di “Divide And Conquer
”, brano contenuto nell’ultimo album "Zero Days
" in uscita il prossimo 28 luglio
via Steamhammer/SPV
.
Di seguito il video e le tracklist dei formati dell’album.CD digipak
:01. However It May End (3:36)
02. Zero Days (3:35)
03. Off The Grid (3:18)
04. Divide And Conquer (3:16)
05. Forced Into Tolerance (3:16)
06. Interbeing (3:50)
07. Blood Out Of Stone (4:12)
08. Operation Of The Moral Law (3:30)
09. The Whispers (3:19)
10. Self Righteous Indignation (4:13)
11. Rulers Of The Collective (3:01)
12. Compulsive Future Projection (3:10)
13. Wasting Of The Dawn (4:39)
14. Reasons To Be Fearful (3:31)
(bonus track)2LP:
Side 101. However It May End
02. Zero Days
03. Off The Grid
Side 201. Divide And Conquer
02. Forced Into Tolerance
03. Interbeing
Side 301. Blood Out Of Stone
02. Operation Of The Moral Law
03. The Whispers
Side 401. Self Righteous Indignation
02. Rulers Of The Collective
03. Compulsive Future Projection
04. Wasting Of The Dawn