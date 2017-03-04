Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Damnation Gallery, omaggio a "Into the Macabre" dei Necrodeath

I DAMNATION GALLERY nel tributo a "Into the Macabre" dei Necrodeath.


I Damnation Gallery, horror metal band italiana, parteciperanno al disco che celebrerà i 30 anni di "Into the Macabre" dei Necrodeath. L'album verrà edito da Black Tears e Kult of Cthulhu a fine anno. Di seguito la tracklist:

MALIGNANCE "Mater Tenebrarum"
DEATH MECHANISM "At the Mountains of Madness"
KILLERS LODGE "The Creature"
NECROBREATH "Eucharistical Sacrifice"
E-FORCE "Master of Morphine"
SCHIZO "Enter my Subconscious"
HORNHAMMER "The Flag of the Inverted Cross"
FOG "Red as Blood"
DAMNATION GALLERY "At the Roots of Evil"
PATH OF SORROW "Smell of Blood"
SEPTEM "Process of Violation"
METRALLA "Thanatoid"


Pubblicata il: 10 luglio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
