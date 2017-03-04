I DAMNATION GALLERY nel tributo a "Into the Macabre" dei Necrodeath.
I Damnation Gallery
, horror metal band italiana, parteciperanno al disco che celebrerà i 30 anni di "Into the Macabre
" dei Necrodeath
. L'album verrà edito da Black Tears
e Kult of Cthulhu
a fine anno. Di seguito la tracklist: MALIGNANCE "Mater Tenebrarum"
DEATH MECHANISM "At the Mountains of Madness"
KILLERS LODGE "The Creature"
NECROBREATH "Eucharistical Sacrifice"
E-FORCE "Master of Morphine"
SCHIZO "Enter my Subconscious"
HORNHAMMER "The Flag of the Inverted Cross"
FOG "Red as Blood"
DAMNATION GALLERY "At the Roots of Evil"
PATH OF SORROW "Smell of Blood"
SEPTEM "Process of Violation"
METRALLA "Thanatoid"