Gli AMARANTHE
hanno ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band come nuovo cantante di Nils Molin
dei DYNAZTY
.
Molin sostituisce Joacim "Jake E" Lundberg
, uscito dalla band per concentrarsi su alcuni progetti personali.
Great news! The AMARANTHE lineup is once again complete — and what an addition Nils Molin is! He was at the very top of the list for the male-vocals position, and has already proved his worth on a number of shows with AMARANTHE across Europe.
Nils is a born rock star in every aspect yet with a natural sense of humility, and is certain to leave no fan disappointed! He has gathered a vast amount of experience together with DYNAZTY, and as such has honed his performance skills to perfection; since stepping in, he is already a natural part of the lineup.
Catch Nils on our upcoming European tour, or any of the planned shows for 2017 - and expect great things to come out of this soon!