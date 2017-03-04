Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Amaranthe, ecco il nuovo cantante

Gli AMARANTHE hanno ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band come nuovo cantante di Nils Molin dei DYNAZTY.

Molin sostituisce Joacim "Jake E" Lundberg, uscito dalla band per concentrarsi su alcuni progetti personali.
Great news! The AMARANTHE lineup is once again complete — and what an addition Nils Molin is! He was at the very top of the list for the male-vocals position, and has already proved his worth on a number of shows with AMARANTHE across Europe.

Nils is a born rock star in every aspect yet with a natural sense of humility, and is certain to leave no fan disappointed! He has gathered a vast amount of experience together with DYNAZTY, and as such has honed his performance skills to perfection; since stepping in, he is already a natural part of the lineup.

Catch Nils on our upcoming European tour, or any of the planned shows for 2017 - and expect great things to come out of this soon!



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 06 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
