Jenner, il videoclip di "Factory Of Death"

Immagine "Factory Of Death" è il nuovo videoclip della band serba completamente al femminile JENNER. La clip è stata filmata da Igor Stanić della Graveyard Neighbour Photogaphy e montata da Mina Petrović della Drumwitch Video.

Il brano è tratto dall'album di debutto "To Live Is To Suffer", pubblicato lo scorso 20 febbraio su etichetta Infernö Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Factory Of Death
02. Hear The Thunder Roar
03. Demon's Call
04. The Heath Is Coming Again
05. On The Judgement Day
06. How Deep Is Your Greed
07. Silent Killer
08. Opened (On The Table)

Le JENNER sono:

Anđelina Mitić (vocals)
Aleksandra Stamenković (guitar)
Mina Petrović (bass)
Marija Dragićević (drums)





Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 05 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
