Crimfall, i dettagli del nuovo album "Amain"

Immagine Il prossimo 25 agosto i finnici CRIMFALL pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Amain" su etichetta Metal Blade Records.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "The Last Of Stands", ascoltabile di seguito.

L'opera arriva dopo una lunga gestazione di sei anni ed è stata prodotta presso i Fascination Street Studios. Eccone la tracklist:

01. Eschaton
02. The Last of Stands
03. Ten Winters Apart - pt1. Far From Any Fate
04. Ten Winters Apart - pt2. Song of Mourn
05. Ten Winters Apart - pt3. Sunder the Seventh Seal
06. Ten Winters Apart - pt4. Dawn Without a Sun
07. Mother of Unbelievers
08. It's a Long Road
09. Wayward Verities
10. Until Falls the Rain





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 03 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
