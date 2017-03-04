Il prossimo 25 agosto i finnici CRIMFALL
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Amain
" su etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "The Last Of Stands
", ascoltabile di seguito.
L'opera arriva dopo una lunga gestazione di sei anni ed è stata prodotta presso i Fascination Street Studios
. Eccone la tracklist:01. Eschaton
02. The Last of Stands
03. Ten Winters Apart - pt1. Far From Any Fate
04. Ten Winters Apart - pt2. Song of Mourn
05. Ten Winters Apart - pt3. Sunder the Seventh Seal
06. Ten Winters Apart - pt4. Dawn Without a Sun
07. Mother of Unbelievers
08. It's a Long Road
09. Wayward Verities
10. Until Falls the Rain