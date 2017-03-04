Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare in streaming la cover di "Retrovertigo
" realizzata dagli AVENGED SEVENFOLD
. Il brano originale è stato scritto dai MR. BUNGLE
.
We're massive fans of MR. BUNGLE. 'Retrovertigo' is one of their softer songs and a particular favorite of ours and we thought it'd be a fun twist to make a heavy version. We hope this song encourages the uninitiated to dig a little deeper into the brilliant world of MR. BUNGLE. Mike Patton is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation and it was pretty daunting for me to sing one of his songs, but we had a great time recording this track. More coming.