Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Avenged Sevenfold, ascolta la loro versione di "Retrovertigo"

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare in streaming la cover di "Retrovertigo" realizzata dagli AVENGED SEVENFOLD. Il brano originale è stato scritto dai MR. BUNGLE.
We're massive fans of MR. BUNGLE. 'Retrovertigo' is one of their softer songs and a particular favorite of ours and we thought it'd be a fun twist to make a heavy version. We hope this song encourages the uninitiated to dig a little deeper into the brilliant world of MR. BUNGLE. Mike Patton is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation and it was pretty daunting for me to sing one of his songs, but we had a great time recording this track. More coming.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 03 luglio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Debauchery
Butcher of Bitches
49.99 € / Felpa jogging (rosso, 70% cotone, 30% poliestere)
Copertina
Strife
Witness a rebirth
14.99 € / CD
Copertina
Cash, Johnny
the complete Columbia collection
189.99 € / 63-DVD (Cofanetto)
Copertina
A Life Divided
The great escape
14.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
03 luglio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading