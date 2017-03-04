In attesa della raccolta “Monuments“
che uscirà il prossimo 14 luglio tramite Nuclear Blast, gli Edguy
hanno rilasciato il video di "Wrestle The Devil"
, una delle nuove canzoni della band inserite nella raccolta.Compilation Cd 1
Ravenblack - (New Song)
Wrestle The Devil - (New Song)
Open Sesame - (New Song)
Landmarks - (New Song)
The Mountaineer - (New Song)
929 - Tinnitus Sanctus
Defenders Of The Crown - Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown
Save Me - Rocket Ride
The Piper Never Dies - Hellfire Club
Lavatory Love Machine - Hellfire Club
King Of Fools - Hellfire Club
Superheroes - Rocket Ride
Love Tyger - Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown
Ministry Of Saints - Tinnitus Sanctus
Tears Of A Mandrake - MandrakeCompilation Cd 1
Mysteria - Hellfire Club
Vain Glory Opera - Vain Glory Opera
Rock Of Cashel - Tinnitus Sanctus
Judas At The Opera - Superheroes (Ep)
Holy Water - King Of Fools (Ep)
Spooks In The Attic - Superheroes (Ep)
Babylon - Theater Of Salvation
The Eternal Wayfarer - Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown
Out Of Control - Vain Glory Opera
Land Of The Miracle - Theater Of Salvation
Key To My Fate - Savage Poetry
Space Police - Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown
Reborn In The Waste - Savage Poetry (Inedita)Dvd del concerto registrato durante l’hellfire club tour del 2004
Mysteria
Under The Moon
Navigator
Wake Up The King
Land Of The Miracle
Lavatory Love Machine
Vain Glory Opera
Fallen Angels
The Piper Never Dies
Babylon
King Of Fools
Chalice Of Agony (Avantasia Cover Feat. André Matos)
Tears Of The Mandrake
Out Of ControlVideo Clips
Love Tyger
Robin Hood
Two Out Of Seven
Ministry Of Saints
Superheroes
Lavatory Love Machine
King Of Fools
All The Clowns