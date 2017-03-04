Gli svedesi NOCTURNAL RITES
hanno pubblicato oggi in streaming il loro nuovo singolo, intitolato "Before We Waste Away
".
Il brano è la prima pubblicazione della band dal 2007 a oggi, e anticipa il nuovo album del gruppo "Phoenix
", in uscita il prossimo 29 settembre con la seguente tracklist:A Heart As Black As Coal
Before We Waste Away
The Poisonous Seed
Repent My Sins
What’s Killing Me
A Song For You
The Ghost Inside Me
Nothing Can Break Me
Flames
Used To Be God *
Welcome To The End
* bonus track on ltd. Digipak and Vinyl (Digipak also comes with a Nocturnal Rites patch)
I NOCTURNAL RITES
sono:Jonny Lindqvist - Vocals
Nils Eriksson - Bass
Per Nilsson - Lead Guitar
Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar
Owe Lingvall - Drums