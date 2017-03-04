Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Nocturnal Rites, i dettagli del nuovo album "Phoenix"

Immagine Gli svedesi NOCTURNAL RITES hanno pubblicato oggi in streaming il loro nuovo singolo, intitolato "Before We Waste Away".

Il brano è la prima pubblicazione della band dal 2007 a oggi, e anticipa il nuovo album del gruppo "Phoenix", in uscita il prossimo 29 settembre con la seguente tracklist:

A Heart As Black As Coal
Before We Waste Away
The Poisonous Seed
Repent My Sins
What’s Killing Me
A Song For You
The Ghost Inside Me
Nothing Can Break Me
Flames
Used To Be God *
Welcome To The End
* bonus track on ltd. Digipak and Vinyl (Digipak also comes with a Nocturnal Rites patch)

I NOCTURNAL RITES sono:

Jonny Lindqvist - Vocals
Nils Eriksson - Bass
Per Nilsson - Lead Guitar
Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar
Owe Lingvall - Drums





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 01 luglio 2017 alle 02:46

ma per piacere...
Avatar Inserito il 01 luglio 2017 alle 00:50

Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli ha scritto precedentemente:

che rabbia
andrà meglio la prossima volta...forse...
Avatar Inserito il 30 giugno 2017 alle 18:54

che rabbia

Leggi la discussione completa

Pubblicata il: 30 giugno 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Overzeas
Long Pocket
59.99 € / Jeans (denim, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Rolling Stones, The
Grrr!
99.99 € / 5-LP Box
Copertina
Copertina
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
30 giugno 2017
29 giugno 2017
29 giugno 2017
29 giugno 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading