Il cantante dei CREMATORY Felix Stass
ha dato vita, insieme al chitarrista dei PAGANIZER Rogga Johansson
, al progetto death metal STASS
.
La band pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto "The Darkside
" il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Mighty Music
, anticipato dal singolo "Warriors Land
" ascoltabile di seguito. Il disco è stato prodotto dal bassista Johan Berglund
.
Ecco la line-up completa:Felix Stass - Vocals
Rogga Johansson - Guitar
Kjetil Lynghaug - Lead Guitar
Johan Berglund - Bass
Erik R Bevenrud - Drums