Stass, nuova band per il cantante dei Crematory

Immagine Il cantante dei CREMATORY Felix Stass ha dato vita, insieme al chitarrista dei PAGANIZER Rogga Johansson, al progetto death metal STASS.

La band pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto "The Darkside" il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Mighty Music, anticipato dal singolo "Warriors Land" ascoltabile di seguito. Il disco è stato prodotto dal bassista Johan Berglund.

Ecco la line-up completa:

Felix Stass - Vocals
Rogga Johansson - Guitar
Kjetil Lynghaug - Lead Guitar
Johan Berglund - Bass
Erik R Bevenrud - Drums





Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 29 giugno 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
