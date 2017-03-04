Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Vulture Industries, a settembre il nuovo album "Stranger Times"

Immagine I norvegesi VULTURE INDUSTRIES pubblicheranno il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Season Of Mist il loro nuovo album "Stranger Times".

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "As the World Burns", ascoltabile in streaming nel player in calce alla notizia.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

1. Tales of Woe (4:37)
2. As the World Burns (5:22)
3. Strangers (7:10)
4. The Beacon (5:35)
5. Something Vile (4:17)
6. My Body, My Blood (2:27)
7. Gentle Touch of a Killer (5:03)
8. Screaming Reflections (5:32)
9. Midnight Draws Near (5:20)

La band ha inoltre confermato un nuovo tour europeo, che arriverà in Italia il 24 novembre presso l'Alchemica Music Club di Bologna.





Immagine

