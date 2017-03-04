I norvegesi VULTURE INDUSTRIES
pubblicheranno il prossimo 22 settembre su etichetta Season Of Mist
il loro nuovo album "Stranger Times
".
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "As the World Burns
", ascoltabile in streaming nel player in calce alla notizia.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:1. Tales of Woe (4:37)
2. As the World Burns (5:22)
3. Strangers (7:10)
4. The Beacon (5:35)
5. Something Vile (4:17)
6. My Body, My Blood (2:27)
7. Gentle Touch of a Killer (5:03)
8. Screaming Reflections (5:32)
9. Midnight Draws Near (5:20)
La band ha inoltre confermato un nuovo tour europeo, che arriverà in Italia il 24 novembre presso l'Alchemica Music Club
di Bologna.