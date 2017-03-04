Il nuovo album dei WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
si intitolerà "Thrice Woven
" e sarà pubblicato il 22 settembre su etichetta Artemisia Records
.
Ospite del disco è la cantante svedese Anna von Hausswolff
sui brani "Born From The Serpent’s Eye
", il cui videoclip è stato diretto da Peter Beste
e Nico Poalillo
, e "Mother Owl, Father Ocean
", qui insieme all'arpista turco Zeynep Oyku
. Sulla canzone "The Old Ones Are With Us
" è invece ospite Steve Von Till
dei NEUROSIS
.
L'artwork è stato realizzato da Denis Forkas
.
L'opera segna il debutto come membro ufficiale del chitarrista Kody Keyworth
e avrà la seguente tracklist:Born From The Serpent's Eye
The Old Ones Are With Us
Angrboda
Mother Owl, Father Ocean
Fires Roar In The Palace Of The Moon