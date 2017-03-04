Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wolves In The Throne Room, i dettagli del nuovo album "Thrice Woven"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM si intitolerà "Thrice Woven" e sarà pubblicato il 22 settembre su etichetta Artemisia Records.

Ospite del disco è la cantante svedese Anna von Hausswolff sui brani "Born From The Serpent’s Eye", il cui videoclip è stato diretto da Peter Beste e Nico Poalillo, e "Mother Owl, Father Ocean", qui insieme all'arpista turco Zeynep Oyku. Sulla canzone "The Old Ones Are With Us" è invece ospite Steve Von Till dei NEUROSIS.

L'artwork è stato realizzato da Denis Forkas.

L'opera segna il debutto come membro ufficiale del chitarrista Kody Keyworth e avrà la seguente tracklist:

Born From The Serpent's Eye
The Old Ones Are With Us
Angrboda
Mother Owl, Father Ocean
Fires Roar In The Palace Of The Moon





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 28 giugno 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Incite
All out war
15.99 € / CD
Copertina
Rolling Stones, The
Grrr!
24.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Copertina
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
28 giugno 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading