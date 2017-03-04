Gli inglesi TANK
hanno annunciato l'ingresso in formazione dell'ex-cantante dei PINK CREAM David Readman
in sostituzione di ZP Theart
, ormai membro ufficiale degli SKID ROW
.
We’re really pleased for ZP and hope that everything works out for him. He’s always been a massive fan of Skid Row so it must be so cool for him to be able to front those guys on stage and sing the songs he’s grown up with. We’ll miss touring and recording with ZP but we wish him all the very best for the future.
We recorded one of our best albums with ZP (Valley Of Tears) and shared the stage for many great shows around the world during the three years that we worked together. He will be missed but as usual we thrive on a challenge and are constantly looking to up our game and push the boundaries that little bit further. We’ve always been an admirer of Readman’s particular vocal style and range but never thought the opportunity would arise where it would be possible for us to work together.
David Readman ha scritto precedentemente:
It feels great to make music with a British band with a vast musical history. It's been over 20 years since I played in a British band, this is a sort of home coming for me. Mick also lives in the Netherlands, so many connections, I couldn't miss this one.