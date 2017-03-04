Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Vallenfyre, "Fear Those Who Fear Him" potrebbe essere l'ultimo album

In una recente intervista il chitarrista Gregor Mackintosh ha affermato che l'ultimo albume dei suoi VALLENFYRE, "Fear Those Who Fear Him", potrebbe essere effettivamente l’ultimo album della band.
Um, VALLENFYRE is like my Saturday night out. Yeah, I have fun with it. I can't deny that, but I can't say that I take it too seriously. Again, like with PARADISE LOST, the music is quite serious, but it's like, you know, having a few drinks and going down to the pub with your mates type of thing. But I wouldn't say the heart, no. Because I don't intend… You know… We're 90 percent sure now that we'll never record anything else with VALLENFYRE. So we'll leave it as a trilogy. So if that's where the heart was, I left it behind me.

It was just I was talking to Hamish [Hamilton Glencross, nda] about it the other day and we just seemed to think that as a trilogy record it makes sense.



Pubblicata il: 28 giugno 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
