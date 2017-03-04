In una recente intervista il chitarrista Gregor Mackintosh
ha affermato che l'ultimo albume dei suoi VALLENFYRE
, "Fear Those Who Fear Him
", potrebbe essere effettivamente l’ultimo album della band.
Um, VALLENFYRE is like my Saturday night out. Yeah, I have fun with it. I can't deny that, but I can't say that I take it too seriously. Again, like with PARADISE LOST, the music is quite serious, but it's like, you know, having a few drinks and going down to the pub with your mates type of thing. But I wouldn't say the heart, no. Because I don't intend… You know… We're 90 percent sure now that we'll never record anything else with VALLENFYRE. So we'll leave it as a trilogy. So if that's where the heart was, I left it behind me.
It was just I was talking to Hamish [Hamilton Glencross, nda] about it the other day and we just seemed to think that as a trilogy record it makes sense.