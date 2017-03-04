L'ex-bassista dei TESTAMENT Greg Christian
è stato annunciato come nuovo membro ufficiale dei TRAUMA
, la band di Cliff Burton
prima che fosse ingaggiato dai METALLICA
.
TRAUMA is thrilled to welcome Greg Christian to our band. His creative bass guitar work completes our music.
Having grown up in the Bay Area thrash scene, it's a huge honor for me to play in TRAUMA. After all, this was Cliff Burton's (R.I.P.) band. Respect! Style-wise, for me, it's a perfect fit and feels like I'm finally exactly where I'm supposed to be.
A questo indirizzo
potete ascoltare il primo brano pubblicato con la nuova formazione, intitolato "The Rage
". La canzone sarà contenuta nel terzo e prossimo album della band, di cui si attendo i dettagli.