Trauma, entra l'ex-Testament Greg Christian

L'ex-bassista dei TESTAMENT Greg Christian è stato annunciato come nuovo membro ufficiale dei TRAUMA, la band di Cliff Burton prima che fosse ingaggiato dai METALLICA.
TRAUMA is thrilled to welcome Greg Christian to our band. His creative bass guitar work completes our music.
Having grown up in the Bay Area thrash scene, it's a huge honor for me to play in TRAUMA. After all, this was Cliff Burton's (R.I.P.) band. Respect! Style-wise, for me, it's a perfect fit and feels like I'm finally exactly where I'm supposed to be.
A questo indirizzo potete ascoltare il primo brano pubblicato con la nuova formazione, intitolato "The Rage". La canzone sarà contenuta nel terzo e prossimo album della band, di cui si attendo i dettagli.


Pubblicata il: 28 giugno 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
