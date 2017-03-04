Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Graham Bonnet Band, ecco il nuovo chitarrista

La GRAHAM BONNET BAND ha annunciato l'ingresso in formazione del chitarrista Joey Tafolla (JAG PANZER), che si unirà al gruppo già dalle prossime date live e per la registrazione del nuovo album, successore di "The Book".
Graham Bonnet ha scritto precedentemente:

It's great to have Joey with us, he brings us even closer to the classic sound of my past records in the live setting and he will be a great asset as we move into the new recordings which will certainly follow the path of what we began with The Book.
Joey Tafolla ha scritto precedentemente:

I have always loved Graham's voice and his music. His sense of melody and harmonic awareness is just amazing. He creates sophisticated harmonies as easy as I can eat a bowl of cereal. Being able to work with someone on this level is extremely gratifying.



Pubblicata il: 27 giugno 2017
