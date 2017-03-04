La GRAHAM BONNET BAND
ha annunciato l'ingresso in formazione del chitarrista Joey Tafolla
(JAG PANZER
), che si unirà al gruppo già dalle prossime date live e per la registrazione del nuovo album, successore di "The Book
".
Graham Bonnet ha scritto precedentemente:
It's great to have Joey with us, he brings us even closer to the classic sound of my past records in the live setting and he will be a great asset as we move into the new recordings which will certainly follow the path of what we began with The Book.
Joey Tafolla ha scritto precedentemente:
I have always loved Graham's voice and his music. His sense of melody and harmonic awareness is just amazing. He creates sophisticated harmonies as easy as I can eat a bowl of cereal. Being able to work with someone on this level is extremely gratifying.