"Cirrhosis
" è il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album dei LENG TCH’E
, "Razorgrind
", in uscita il prossimo 25 agosto su etichetta Season Of Mist
. Il brano è ascoltabile nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia.
This one's a stomper, a grinder, a banger, a kicker, and a thrasher. It's a perfect sample of all that we've tried to incorporate on 'Razorgrind': pure energy from start to finish!
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Gundog Allegiance (1:26)
02. Indomitable (1:29)
03. Cibus (1:29)
04. Spore (2:20)
05. AnarChristic (1:08)
06. Stentor of Doom (1:56)
07. Redundant (2:47)
08. Commitment Fail (2:19)
09. The Red Pill (3:03)
10. Species. Path. Extinction. (2:52)
11. Guinea Swine (3:24)
12. Cirrhosis (2:35)
13. I Am the Vulture (2:57)
14. Magellanic Shrine (6:36)