Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Foo Fighters, i dettagli del nuovo album "Concrete And Gold"

Immagine
I wanted it to be the biggest-sounding FOO FIGHTERS record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement… MOTÖRHEAD's version of 'Sgt. Pepper'… or something like that.
Così Dave Grohl presenta il nuovo e nono album della sua band, i FOO FIGHTERS, intitolato "Concrete And Gold" e previsto per il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Greg Kurstin e mixato da Darrel Thorp ed avrà la seguente tracklist:

01. T-Shirt
02. Run
03. Make It Right
04. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
05. La Dee Da
06. Dirty Water
07. Arrows
08. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
09. Sunday Rain
10. The Line
11. Concrete And Gold


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 20 giugno 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Urban Classics
Basic Scarf
14.99 € / Sciarpa/Foulard (viola, 100% poliacrilico)
Copertina
Rock & Rebellion
BFMV - Wings Of Death
39.99 € / Felpa jogging (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
A Life Divided
The Last Dance
4.99 € / MAXI-CD
Copertina
Nightfall
Cassiopeia
12.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
21 giugno 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading