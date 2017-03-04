I wanted it to be the biggest-sounding FOO FIGHTERS record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement… MOTÖRHEAD's version of 'Sgt. Pepper'… or something like that.
Così Dave Grohl
presenta il nuovo e nono album della sua band, i FOO FIGHTERS
, intitolato "Concrete And Gold
" e previsto per il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Roswell Records/RCA Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Greg Kurstin
e mixato da Darrel Thorp
ed avrà la seguente tracklist:01. T-Shirt
02. Run
03. Make It Right
04. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
05. La Dee Da
06. Dirty Water
07. Arrows
08. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
09. Sunday Rain
10. The Line
11. Concrete And Gold