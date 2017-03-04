Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Bloodbound, guarda il lyric video di "War of dragons"


AFM Records ha pubblicato il 24 febbraio scorso l'ultimo lavoro sulla lunga distanza dei Bloodbound (recensione qui), ma solo da poco la band ha reso disponibile online il lyric video della titletrack "War of Dragons":



Ricordiamo di seguito tracklist ed artwork della release:

1. A New Era Begins
2. Battle in the Sky
3. Tears of a Dragonheart
4. War of Dragons
5. Silver Wings
6. Stand and Fight
7. King of Swords
8. Fallen Heroes
9. Guardians at Heaven's Gate
10. Symphony Satana
11. Starfall
12. Dragons Are Forever

Pubblicata il: 20 giugno 2017
