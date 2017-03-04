Il prossimo 3 novembre l'etichetta Napalm Records
pubblicherà "1755
", il nuovo album dei portoghesi MOONSPELL
.
Il disco sarà cantato interamente in portoghese e sarà un concept ispirato al terremoto di Lisbona del 1755 e alle sue conseguenze politiche, religiose e filosofiche.
L'opera è stata prodotta da Tue Madsen
.
It's mostly a metal record, with vibrant riffs, epic orchestration and vocals and lyrics, which invoke the agony of that day. The band was also concerned in recreating the end of the 18th Century Lisbon and there will be lots of fusion, percussion and a melodic approach to that time and to the atmosphere the great city of Lisbon enjoyed back then.
There will be ten powerful, surprising songs that echo remotely to some of MOONSPELL previous efforts like 'Under The Moonspell' or 'Alpha Noir'. But make no mistake! This is MOONSPELL as you never heard them before, with the fire of their native language Portuguese and 900 years of history to unveil!
An historical, rigorous, serious, artistic record. A black beast from Portugal that the metal scene so craves for.