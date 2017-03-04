Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Caligula’s Horse, titolo e data di pubblicazione del nuovo album

Gli australiani Caligula’s Horse annunciano la release del nuovo album, il seguito dell’acclamatissimo ‘Bloom’ del 2015. Il nuovo album, ‘In Contact’, sarà pubblicato il 15 settembre 2017 su InsideOutMusic. Disponibile inoltre la tracklist di ‘In Contact:

Dream the Dead
Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)
The Hands are the Hardest
Love Conquers All
Songs for No One
Capulet
Fill My Heart
Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall
The Cannon's Mouth
Graves


Per l'occasione la band ha reso disponibile sulla propria pagina Facebook il trailer di 'In Contact'.

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 15 giugno 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Chickenfoot
LV
9.99 € / CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Gold
Interbellum
14.99 € / CD
Copertina
Die Happy
1000th show live
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
15 giugno 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading