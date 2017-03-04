Gli australiani Caligula’s Horse
annunciano la release del nuovo album, il seguito dell’acclamatissimo ‘Bloom’ del 2015. Il nuovo album, ‘In Contact
’, sarà pubblicato il 15 settembre 2017 su InsideOutMusic
. Disponibile inoltre la tracklist di ‘In Contact:Dream the Dead
Will's Song (Let the Colours Run)
The Hands are the Hardest
Love Conquers All
Songs for No One
Capulet
Fill My Heart
Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall
The Cannon's Mouth
Graves
Per l'occasione la band ha reso disponibile sulla propria pagina Facebook
il trailer di 'In Contact'.