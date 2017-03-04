La scorsa settimana il trio heavy metal tedesco RAGE
, oltre ad avere annunciato le prime date dell’imminente tour mondiale a supporto dell’album “Seasons Of The Black”, in uscita il 28 luglio su Nuclear Blast Records, ha pubblicato il primo trailer
dell’album.
Nel secondo trailer disponibile da oggi il gruppo parla invece della chimica al suo interno:
“Seasons Of The Black” può essere pre-ordinato in formato fisico e digitale
con download immediato del singolo 'Blackened Karma'
'Blackened Karma' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO:
Studio Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/a1rY3xK3Q0w
Studio Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/8GCpFLTvMvg
Studio Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/TcZsNTngpxU
“Seasons Of The Black” è stato registrato a febbraio e marzo ai Megafon Studios di Burscheid, Germania e ai Soundchaser Studios di Zandhoven, Belgio. Della produzione si sono occupati i RAGE stessi, mentre Dan Swanö (MARDUK, OPETH, KATATONIA) ha curato mixaggio e masterizzazione agli Unisound Studios di Grefrath, Germania.
“Seasons Of The Black
” - Tracklist:
CD 01. Season Of The Black
02. Serpents In Disguise
03. Blackened Karma
04. Time Will Tell
05. Septic Bite
06. Walk Among The Dead
07. All We Know Is Not
08. The Tragedy Of Man - Gaia
09. The Tragedy Of Man - Justify
10. The Tragedy Of Man - Bloodshed In Paradise
11. The Tragedy Of Man - Farewell Bonus CD – “Avenger Revisited”01. Adoration
02. Southcross Union
03. Assorted By Satan
04. Faster Than Hell
05. Sword Made Of Steel
06. Down To The Bone
Le bonus track risalgono all’epoca in cui i RAGE si chiamavano ancora AVENGER. Peavy commenta: “È stato bello ri-registrare le canzoni risalenti ai miei esordi come musicista! Ricordo bene come sono nati questi brani. Ho sempre pensato che fosse un peccato che la gente non le conoscesse, solo perché erano uscite sotto un altro nome. Mi è sempre stato chiaro che queste canzoni fossero senza tempo ed è stato fantastico suonarle assieme! All’epoca non comprendevamo le nostre idee bene come adesso. Quando le ascolterete, vi renderete conto di quanto siano fantastiche!
”.
RAGE live:
17.06. D Duisburg - Rage against Racism (RAGE meets REFUGE)
29.06. D Gardelegen - Metal Frenzy
02.07. E Barcelona - Rock Fest
06.07. D Ballenstedt - Rockharz Open Air
16.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock
21.07. UA Ternopil Racecource-Dovzhanka - Faine Misto Festival
05.08. D Wacken - Wacken Open Air
10.08. E Villena - Leyendas del Rock
12.08. B Kortrijk - Alcatraz Festival
13.08. D Königs Wusterhausen - Zombie Rock Festival
20.08. SK Zvolenska Slatina - More than Fest
02.09. D Zons - Zons Rockt (RAGE meets REFUGE)
23.12. D Burglengenfeld - X-Mas Dynamite Night
Seasons Of The Black Tour - Part I
Con FIREWIND
04.01. D Bochum - Zeche
05.01. D Speyer - Halle 101
06.01. I Milan - Legend Club
07.01. CH Pratteln - Z7
09.01. D Munich - Backstage
10.01. A Salzburg - Rockhouse
12.01. CZ Prague - Nova Chmelnice
13.01. CZ Zlin - Masters of Rock Café
14.01. SK Kosice - Collosseum
15.01. H Budapest - A38
16.01. SK Bratislava - Randal Club
