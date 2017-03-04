Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Mr. Big, live le prime due canzoni tratte dal nuovo album


Immagine


In attesa di "Defying Gravity", nuovo album della band atteso per il prossimo 7 luglio via Frontiers Music Srl, i Mr. Big al Cutting Room di New York hanno eseguito live per la prima volta due brani presi dalla nuova release: si tratta di "Everybody Needs a Little Trouble“, “1992”.

Ecco il video della serata:



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork del nuovo full length:

01. Open Your Eyes
02. Defying Gravity
03. Everybody Needs A Little Trouble
04. Damn I’m In Love Again
05. Mean To Me
06. Nothing Bad (About Feeling Good)
07. Forever And Back
08. She’s All Coming Back To Me Now
09. 1992
10. Nothing At All
11. Be Kind

Immagine

