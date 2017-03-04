Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Prophets Of Rage, i dettagli dell'album di debutto

Immagine I PROPHETS OF RAGE, la band nata dall'unione di membri di RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, PUBLIC ENEMY e CYPRESS HILL, pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto omonimo il prossimo 15 settembre.

Di seguito trovate la tracklist dell'opera e il videoclip di "Unfuck The World", diretto da Michael Moore.

1. Radical Eyes
2. Unfuck the World
3. Legalize Me
4. Living on the 110
5. The Counteroffensive
6. Hail to the Chief
7. Take Me Higher
8. Strength in Numbers
9. Fired a Shot
10. Who Owns Who
11. Hands Up
12. Smashit





05 giugno 2017
