Municipal Waste, ascolta la nuova "Slime and Punishment"


Immagine


Nuclear Blast Records ha reso disponibile online il video a 360° della canzone "Slime and Punishment" dei thrasher statunitensi Municipal Waste, titletrack del sesto lavoro della band atteso per il 23 giugno:



Di seguito ulteriori dettagli dell'album:

01. Breathe Grease
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime And Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 30 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
