Ecco a voi il lyric video di "Ravenblack
", il brano inedito contenuto nella nuova raccolta degli EDGUY
, "Monuments
".
Il disco celebra i primi 25 anni della band e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 luglio su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
con la seguente tracklist:CD1
01. Ravenblack
02. Wrestle The Devil
03. Open Sesame
04. Landmarks
05. The Mountaineer
06. 9-2-9
07. Defenders Of The Crown
08. Save Me
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Lavatory Love Machine
11. King Of Fools
12. Superheroes
13. Love Tyger
14. Ministry Of Saints
15. Tears Of A Mandrake
CD2
01. Mysteria
02. Vain Glory Opera
03. Rock Of Cashel
04. Judas At The Opera
05. Holy Water
06. Spooks In The Attic
07. Babylon
08. The Eternal Wayfarer
09. Out Of Control
10. Land Of The Miracle
11. Key To My Fate
12. Space Police
13. Reborn in The Waste
DVD
01. Mysteria
02. Under The Moon
03. Navigator
04. Wake Up The King
05. Land Of The Miracle
06. Lavatory Love Machine
07. Vain Glory Opera
08. Fallen Angels
09. The Piper Never Dies
10. Babylon
11. King Of Fools
12. Chalice Of Agony
13. Tears Of A Mandrake (feat. André Matos)
14. Out Of Control
Video Clips:
15. Love Tyger
16. Robin Hood
17. Two Out Of Seven
18. Ministry Of Saints
19. Superheroes
20. Lavatory Love Machine
21. King Of Fools
22. All The Clowns
Il DVD è stato registrato durante il tour del 2004 a supporto di "Hellfire Club
".