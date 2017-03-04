2017 will be the year we move forward with our sound and aim for more progressive and melodic horizons, adding an organic and old school-ish touch - and several courageous experiments. Exciting, right?



I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before. We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically. The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle is the strongest we have worked with. Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular - and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!

I norvegesihanno concluso le registrazioni del loro quattordicesimo album in studio, per il momento ancora senza un titolo, presso iIl disco sarà pubblicato in autunno su etichettaed è al momento nelle fasi di mixing e mastering, curati dapresso i. L'artwork sarà curato da