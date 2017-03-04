Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Enslaved, nuovo album in autunno

I norvegesi ENSLAVED hanno concluso le registrazioni del loro quattordicesimo album in studio, per il momento ancora senza un titolo, presso i Duper & Solslottet Studios.

Il disco sarà pubblicato in autunno su etichetta Nuclear Blast ed è al momento nelle fasi di mixing e mastering, curati da Jens Bogren presso i Fascination Street Studios. L'artwork sarà curato da Truls Espedal.
2017 will be the year we move forward with our sound and aim for more progressive and melodic horizons, adding an organic and old school-ish touch - and several courageous experiments. Exciting, right?

I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before. We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically. The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle is the strongest we have worked with. Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular - and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!



24 maggio 2017
