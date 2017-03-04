E' online il videoclip della canzone "Daughter of the Morning Light
" dei Fogalord
, tratta dal prossimo album "Masters of War
" in uscita il 2 Giugno, tramite Limb Music
.Masters of War
conterrà le seguenti canzoni:01. Il Racconto Della Tempesta
02. Rising Through The Mist Of Time
03. Daughter Of The Morning Light
04. Masters Of War
05. By The Everspring Tree
06. The Storm Of Steel
07. Absence Of Light
08. When The Blizzard Awakes
09. In Everwinter Wait
10. The Gift Of The White Lady
11. The Sword's Willwww.fogalord.comwww.facebook.com/fogalord