Orden Ogan, il videoclip di "Gunmen"

Immagine Nel player di seguito potete guardare il nuovo videoclip degli ORDEN OGAN, realizzato per la canzone "Gunmen" e diretto da Rainer "Zipp" Fränzen.

Il brano è la title-track del nuovo album della band tedesca, in uscita il prossimo 7 luglio su etichetta AFM Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Gunmen
02. Fields of Sorrow
03. Forlorn and Forsaken
04. Vampire in Ghost Town
05. Come with Me to the Other Side (feat. Liv Kristine)
06. The Face of Silence
07. Down Here
08. Ashen Rain
09. One Last Chance
10. Finis Coronat Opus





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 22 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
