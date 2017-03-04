Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sanctuary, entra il chitarrista dei Nevermore Attila Vörös

I SANCTUARY di Warrel Dane hanno ingaggiato il chitarrista dei NEVERMORE Attila Vörös come seconda chitarra per il prossimo tour europeo della band.
We are all very stoked to share the stage with such a great musician. Attila has always been at the top of our guitar player wish list.
This is an absolute honor and pleasure for me that I'll be playing with the legendary and such influential band SANCTUARY over this upcoming summer festival season. Over the years, we stayed in contact with my friend Warrel Dane, and now I can't wait to share the stage with them again. It's gonna be hell of a summer for sure!



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 22 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Aeon
Aeons black
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Copertina
Hammerfall
Gates of Dalhalla
24.99 € / DVD & 2-CD (DigiBook, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Voivod
Target earth
13.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
18 maggio 2017
04 marzo 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
22 maggio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading