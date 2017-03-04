I SANCTUARY
di Warrel Dane
hanno ingaggiato il chitarrista dei NEVERMORE Attila Vörös
come seconda chitarra per il prossimo tour europeo della band.
We are all very stoked to share the stage with such a great musician. Attila has always been at the top of our guitar player wish list.
This is an absolute honor and pleasure for me that I'll be playing with the legendary and such influential band SANCTUARY over this upcoming summer festival season. Over the years, we stayed in contact with my friend Warrel Dane, and now I can't wait to share the stage with them again. It's gonna be hell of a summer for sure!