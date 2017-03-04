Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Wednesday 13, guarda il video di “Cruel To You”

Nel player sottostante potete vedere il video di “Cruel To You”, brano estratto dall’ultimo album “Condolences” in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
L’album è stato prodotto, mixato e masterizzato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris, (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie), mentre l’artwork è stato realizzato da Travis Smith, (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).



La tracklist:
“Last Rites"
"What The Night Brings"
"Cadaverous"
"Blood Sick"
"Good Riddance"
"You Breathe, I Kill"
"Omen Amen"
"Cruel To You"
"Eulogy XIII"
"Prey For Me"
"Lonesome Road To Hell"
"Condolences"
"Death Infinity"

Pubblicata il: 19 maggio 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
