Nel player sottostante potete vedere il video di “Cruel To You
”, brano estratto dall’ultimo album “Condolences
” in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno
via Nuclear Blast Entertainment
.
L’album è stato prodotto, mixato e masterizzato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris
, (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie
), mentre l’artwork è stato realizzato da Travis Smith
, (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore
).
La tracklist:“Last Rites"
"What The Night Brings"
"Cadaverous"
"Blood Sick"
"Good Riddance"
"You Breathe, I Kill"
"Omen Amen"
"Cruel To You"
"Eulogy XIII"
"Prey For Me"
"Lonesome Road To Hell"
"Condolences"
"Death Infinity"